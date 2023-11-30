Urgent appeal to find pensioner with dementia who has gone missing in Yorkshire
John Huffe, 78, is from Selby but it is believed to be in York when he was last seen on Wednesday (Nov 29) at 5.04pm. He was seen at Exhibition Square in York, and there is a possibility he got on the number one bus to the Acomb/Chapelfields area around 5.10pm – but this has not yet been confirmed by police.
Mr Huffe has dementia and may appear to be confused if people see him, the force said. Officers have carried out extensive searches in York to find him, but have been unsuccessful so far.
North Yorkshire Police said: “John is described as a white male, around 5ft 9 inches of proportionate build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans a dark jumper and red and blue puffa style coat.
“John suffers from onset dementia and may appear confused. Extensive searches are currently taking place in the York area to try and locate John, but officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
Anyone who sees Mr Huffe should call police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 407 of November 29.