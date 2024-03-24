James, age 63, was last seen on March 11, 2024 at 10am, in the Wombwell area of Barnsley.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins of stocky build, with a balding head. He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, dark coat and dark bottoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

James has been missing for the last 13 days. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 48 of 22 March 2024 when you get in touch.”