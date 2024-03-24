Urgent appeal to find Yorkshire man James who has been missing for 13 days and was last seen in Wombwell area of Barnsley as concerns grow for his welfare
James, age 63, was last seen on March 11, 2024 at 10am, in the Wombwell area of Barnsley.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins of stocky build, with a balding head. He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, dark coat and dark bottoms.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 48 of 22 March 2024 when you get in touch.”
You can access the online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.