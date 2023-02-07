‘Urgent’ call for volunteers to help run popular skate park in Yorkshire

An East Riding skate park respected and popular with people from across the country is in urgent need of volunteers to help run it, one of those involved has said.

Mary-Rose Hardy, of the charity which runs Haltemprice Skate Park between Willerby and Anlaby, told LDRS new volunteers were needed to help keep it flourishing into the future.

The Haltemprice Skate Park Association secretary and treasurer added she did not want to see the joy it brought to people young and old lost as she appealed for help.

It comes as the charity recently appealed for both locals and volunteers to come forward, saying it was a matter of use it or lose it.

Their campaign stated that the stake park, in the grounds of Haltemprice Sports Centre in Springfield Way, Anlaby, also needed donations to help them meeting running costs.

Cllr Hardy, also of Anlaby with Anlaby Common Parish Council, said the stake park which opened in 2005 was a much-loved community asset.

She said: “A lot of youngsters from across Haltemprice come to the skate park because it’s so well-respected.

“People from all over England travel here to use it, we even get some more mature skaters who are in their 30s and bring their wives and kids along with them too.

“It’s surprising how big its reach and appeal to people is but it’s a joy to behold.

“The skate park was built in 2005 and it was among a batch of them made in the East Riding at that time, it’s in fairly good condition to say it’s been around for that long.

“It’s on the border of three parish councils which has caused some problems but things seem to be getting better now.

“The skate park flourished before the coronavirus pandemic but it had to close for 15 months during the lockdowns.

“It’s now starting to flourish again and I’d say it’s in reasonably good order, but we need to pick up the pace of things.

“But it isn’t run by magical fairies, people don’t realise that there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to keep it running.

“I’ve been involved in running it for the best part of four years, there’s painters to get in and repairs to sort out, we have to get everything sorted with the Charity Commission as well, there’s a lot of admin to do.

“It also needs an income of around £4,500 a year which means we have to try and get grants which creates more work for us.

“We also have to keep even more back just in case we need to fix or replace something in the skate park.

“But it’s all worth it because it’s such a pleasure to see an assortment of mainly lads leaping up and down on the stake park and really enjoying it.”

Anyone wishing to get involved with Haltemprice Skate Park can call Anlaby with Anlaby Common Parish Council on: 01482 657572 or by emailing: [email protected]

