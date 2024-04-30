Urgent search for missing Yorkshire 13-year-old believed to have travelled 200 miles to meet 18-year-old man

Niamh, 13, was last seen at York railway station at around 3.25am to 4am in the early hours of Monday.

She is described by police as around 5ft 3ins and slim build with long, straight brown hair.

Niamh was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top with white stripes on the arms, blue baggy denim jeans, light brown Ugg boots and a navy blue bag with pink stars.

On Monday, North Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently searching for her and need people to report any potential sightings.

“Please call us on 101 and select option 1. Reference 12240074294.”

Now, Hertfordshire Police has also issued an urgent message to residents as they join the search.

The force said Niamh is believed to have travelled by train to Potters Bar on Monday morning to meet a man described as a friend.

A spokesperson said: “She is believed to have black hair – different from the photo – and be with an 18-year-old man.