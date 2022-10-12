Van Gogh exhibition opens in Bradford - with chance of ultimate 'Sunflowers' selfie

As well as being one of the greatest all-time artists, Vincent Van Gogh has a powerful back story.

A struggling artist, isolated and unappreciated during his lifetime, he suffered mentally, and ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Promoters of a touring exhibition which has its regional premiere in Bradford today (October 13) say visitors will experience the artist like never before.

Amy Strutz pictured amongst the sunflowers at the entrance to Van Gogh Alive experience at Regency Hall, Bradford. Picture by Simon Hulme 12th October 2022

They are promising a “multi-sensory experience (which) completely immerses visitors in the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh as they travel through periods of his life that defined him as an artist”.

The exhibition includes his most famous paintings and lesser-known paintings that were inspired by his love of Japanese woodprints displayed in a “kaleidoscope of colour”. There are also projections of letters, including to his brother Theo.

Van Gogh started out as an artist aged 27, and was to die a decade later.

He only sold a few paintings in his lifetime, and bartered others, but left a huge collection of artworks consisting of over 850 paintings and almost 1,300 works on paper.

Debbie Bradley takes a photograph on her phone of the Van Gogh Alive experience at Regency Hall, Bradford. Picture by Simon Hulme 12th October 2022

The exhibition created by Melbourne-based Grande Experiences, has already been shown in 80 cities including Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

It will run until January 8 at the city’s Grade II listed Regency Hall.

Earlier this year it was announced that Bradford would host a year-long arts and culture programme as UK City of Culture in 2025.

Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director of Bradford 2025 said: “Bringing to life our wonderful heritage spaces in unexpected and exciting ways was also a major part of our bid campaign, so to have this stunning, digital exhibition hosted in one of our beautiful, listed buildings also chimes with our UK City of Culture aspirations.

"We look forward to welcoming Van Gogh’s work to the home of Hockney – another of the world’s most celebrated ‘colourist’ painters.

"Hockney is an artist who has embraced digital technology – so it seems fitting for Van Gogh’s work to be showcased here in this way.”

The exhibition features an interpretive area where visitors can learn more about Van Gogh’s life and people can also take their own pictures in a “Sunflower selfie room”.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council welcomed the exhibition to Bradford.