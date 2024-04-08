Astra U10s team – based in Cheshire – were due to attend a tournament in Barcelona to play matches.

However, according to social media reports, the money raised to fund travel to the tournament was not paid to organisers and instead, the individual who organised the planned trip ‘ran off’ and ‘disappeared’ – leaving the children devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fundraiser has now been set up to try and save the trip – with more than £8,000 raised in just 24 hours.

In a statement following social media speculation, Vauxhall Motors FC said the club was “shocked and disappointed” to hear the news “relating to our Astra U10s team”.

In a statement following social media speculation, Vauxhall Motors FC said the club was “shocked and disappointed” to hear the news “relating to our Astra U10s team”.

The club said the individual involved in organising the trip to Barcelona “acted completely independently from the football club and did not consult with the club regarding the financial arrangements of the trip.”

Vauxhall Motors Football Club is a football club based in Cheshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: “This is extremely disappointing for those involved, especially after the efforts and fundraising the children and parents have gone to, to make this trip possible.

“We have encouraged those individuals involved to report this to the relevant authorities, and the club will look to support those affected.

“A go fund me page has been set up to try and raise the funds to make sure the trip happens. If you can donate, it will be very appreciated by all associated with the club.”

Nearly £9,000 has now been raised by parents, fans and the community towards the trip on GoFundMe following the allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser reads: “Hi all trying to make good of a bad situation, our sons football team was meant to be going to Barcelona to compete in tournament but all the funds that was paid to the manager has not been paid to the organisers and stolen by the manager, leaving us with 10 devastated kids and he’s disappeared with the money.

"If anyone can help to keep the dream alive would be most appreciated thankyou.”

UPDATE 11.40AM:

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Following concerns raised regarding fundraising activities for a football trip abroad, a 38-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of theft.