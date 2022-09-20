Veteran fencer, 89, on her love for the sport and winning against teenage opponents

But Joy Fleetham took up fencing at 63 and is still doing the sport she loves a quarter of a century on aged 89.

Believed to be the country’s oldest active fencer, Joy, the president of the Bridlington Blades club, describes herself as "not a sporty person".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However she still dons her breeches, body protector, jacket and mask for a session every Friday where she has taken on opponents far younger in years.

Picture James Hardisty: Veteran fencer Joy Fleetham, aged 89, of Bridlington, who is believed to be the oldest active fencer in the country.

She recalls a bout two years ago with a Japanese teenager aged 17 – which she won. “He was astounded and so was I,” she says.

The sport has a long history dating back millennia. Modern fencing involves three disciplines, the foil, the épée, and the sabre – winning points are made through the weapon's contact with an opponent.

Joy, who favours the light, thrusting foil to the sport’s heavier weapons, says fencing has given her immense pleasure and has opened doors she would never have imagined.

Over the years Joy, whose regular fencing partner is her friend of 25 years and club secretary Val Hoodless, has won eight medals through her swordsmanship. Between them they have raised thousands of pounds for the club.

Picture James Hardisty. Veteran fencer Joy Fleetham, aged 89, took up the sport at the age of 63 and still fences at Bridlington Leisure Centre once a week.

She has received “lovely” replies to her letters from the late Queen - who was the Royal Patron of British Fencing - and was invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2010.

"It's a hobby that's taken over my life," she says. “I went along and the gentleman who took me said ‘I think you’ll be a natural’. I went again the week after that and I got hooked.

"It's the art of it. I thought I will never be able to do it but with practice and patience and good coaches I grew to love it. It builds character and respect for others."

At one time she says the sport was "only for the idle rich but now it's open to everybody."

She goes on: "We don't charge a lot to encourage young people, the disabled. We are a very friendly club and never turn anyone away."

She likes the precision of the movements and also its mental aspect, learning to know opponents' weaknesses.

The former retail supervisor at the now closed Marks & Spencer store in Bridlington adds: "Fortunately my reflexes are still very quick.

"I was 63 when I started, at a time of life when a lot of people put their feet up, but I launched myself into it.

"When I go into town people stop me and say: 'Hello fencing lady - are you still doing it? I say: 'I'm not giving in' and they tell me I'm an inspiration to the older generation."

Fencing has existed for thousands of years in many forms and cultures, and is featured in Egyptian frescoes dating back to 1200BC.