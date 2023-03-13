News you can trust since 1754
Victim of fatal Ferrari crash in Yorkshire, 37, named as inquest into his death opens in Doncaster

A man who died when the Ferrari he was driving left the road in Doncaster has been named by the coroner.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:05pm

Oliver Rose, 37, was killed when the vehicle, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, left the A630 Armthorpe Road on the morning of Sunday March 5 and hit a tree.

The Ferrari came to a rest on its roof and Mr Rose was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

An inquest into his death is due to open on Tuesday at Doncaster Coroner’s Court, and is expected to be adjourned until a later date to allow a police investigation to take place.

A630 Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the Ferrari to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 230 of March 5.

