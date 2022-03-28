The Douglas C47 Dakota took to the skies once more on Saturday, March 26.

It was during a parade held by 4th Battalion Parachute Regiment, The Parachute Regiment (4PARA) as they marched through the city centre to exercise their right to the freedom of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4PARA are a reserve battalion established in 1942, are the first military service unit to be bestowed with the Honorary Freedom of Leeds since HMS Ark Royal received the honour nearly 50 years ago in 1973.

The National Police Air Service were supporting the parade and the North East crew captured footage as the Dakota plane flew over Leeds.

The Dakota plane was one of the most successful military transport aircraft designs in history, according to the Royal Air Force.

It was used by the Allies during World War Two.

A video has captured the moment a military aircraft used in World War Two flew across Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding.

The Flight’s Dakota ZA947, named ‘Kwicherbichen’ by her crews, conducted paradropping operations on the eve of D-Day, plus missions to evacuate casualties and re-supply forces.