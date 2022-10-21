South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, near Rotherham, due to an ‘underground electrical fire’. Four roads – Main Street, Church Street, Harold Croft and Cinder Bridge Road, were closed as the crews battled the fire. People were advised to avoid the area while the crews dealt with the incident.

The National Grid were also called to the scene. The video shows flames coming up from the pavement, and a plume of smoke billowing from the flames.

Fire crews left the scene at around 10pm while an engineer from the National Grid remained on the site to complete repairs.