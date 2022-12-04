Viewers claim viral Yorkshire Christmas advert is 'better than John Lewis'

A filmmaker from Yorkshire said he was left stunned after his “Christmas advert” went viral.

Sam Teale’s heart-wrenching short film, about a struggling single father who is trying to make Christmas special for his son, has been watched more than 10m times on Facebook.

Some viewers claim the production, which was shot over two days in locations around Kirklees with a £4,000 budget, rivals Christmas adverts made by the likes of John Lewis and Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Teale, who owns Sam Teale Productions, said he was inspired to make the film after hearing about a little boy who said he was not getting anything for Christmas because “Santa was ill”.

Sam Teale’s heart-wrenching short film is about a struggling single father who is trying to make Christmas special for his son

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old believes it resonates with people around the world who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and those who find it difficult to celebrate the festive season because they have recently lost loved ones.

“The viewing figures are incredible,” he said. “We never ever expected this. We had a little target of getting over 100,000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is mad for a little company in Cleckheaton to do this.”

He added: “We’ve taken all the commercialism out of Christmas and we’re just focusing on people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the cast and crew behind the viral Christmas ad

“In the last scene, it says the magic of Christmas is made not bought. For me that sums it all up – Christmas is more of a feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Christmas trees are nice and the dinners are nice, but Christmas is really about being with the people that you love.”