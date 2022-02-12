Pictures from emotional vigil held for 31-year-old Leeds murder victim Fawziyah Javed on Friday night

Fawziyah Javed, 31, died in September. The Leeds vigil was held in Millennium Square on Friday night (February 4) with flowers and candles laid in tribute to Fawziyah. Fawziyah was on a short break to Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey when she died following an alleged incident on Arthur's Seat. Her husband appeared in court in September charged with her murder. Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea as he appeared in private during a short hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. More than 50 people turned out for the emotional vigil on Friday night. (PICTURES JPI MEDIA/TONY JOHNSON)