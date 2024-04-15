Stamford Bridge, built in 1727, has been struck in traffic accidents over the past few years, causing severe damage to its parapets. East Riding Council says the Grade II listed structure will close on Monday May 20 for eight to 10 weeks for a scheme costing £350,000.

The single-lane bridge is on the A166 from York to Driffield, a popular route for people travelling to the coast. A temporary, signed diversion will be put in place and the footbridge will stay open during the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been liaising with bus companies regarding public transport, and has also been working on school transport arrangements to cater for the weeks before the summer holidays. It says it will continue to work with local parish and ward councillors throughout the project.

Damage to a parapet on the Stamford Bridge road bridge, protected by temporary barriers

Councillor Paul West said: “We do understand this will cause major disruption for the village, but unfortunately, we don’t have any other option but to close the bridge to allow us to carry out this essential work.

”After it’s complete, we will be left with a much stronger bridge that is designed to prevent further damage from happening.”