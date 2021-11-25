Volunteers wanted to support various Weighton Wolds CIC projects

Weighton Wolds CIC has a number of volunteering opportunities available.Weighton Wolds CIC has a number of volunteering opportunities available.

The organisation will have various volunteering opportunities available, including volunteering in The Acorns Community Shop, helping at the allotment, getting involved in wildlife projects and helping at the thriving People’s Pantry food bank.

The group is looking for voluteers to:

○ Work behind the scenes sorting donations

○ Be part of the store team assisting customers

○ Help us organise community events

○ Make local areas wildlife friendly

○ Assist people in growing their own produce

○ Be available for at least one three hour shift a fortnigh

○ Be available for an induction and training before startin

○ Smile as you might be the only person someone sees all day

○ You will adhere to the boundaries, policies and procedures as set out by Weighton Wolds CIC during induction and training

A Weghton Wolds CIC spokesperson said: “These opportunities will suit a wide range of people interested in improving our community.

“You will have the chance to make a positive impact on our area.

“Applicants will be required to submit a completed application form, please email to request an application form or these are available for download on our website (www.weightonwoldscic.co.uk) by navigating through ‘get involved > volunteer’.