Vulnerable man who has been missing for over a week 'may be sleeping rough'

Mark Davies was last seen by CCTV shortly after midnight on October 17 on Albion Street in Leeds. The 53-year-old, who is from Brighouse but has links to Bradford, is thought to be sleeping rough in the city centre, police said.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police who are looking for him are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, as he is vulnerable and has no access to a phone or money.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair and brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Ellesse hoodie (pictured), dark-coloured jogging bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

Mark Davies has not been seen for more than a week

Detective Inspector Tom Levitt, from Bradford CID, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mark. He is a vulnerable man. We are carrying out extensive enquiries in Leeds and would appeal to homeless charities in Leeds City Centre for any information on his whereabouts. He has no access to a phone or any money that we’re aware of.

“We are following up lines of enquiries of a potential sighting in Shipley and would continue to appeal to the public who may have seen Mark over the last 10 days. Mark if you are reading this, please let us know you are safe and well, your family are worried about your welfare.”