Knitted Wallace and Gromit figures that delighted residents of a Yorkshire Dales town are to go on permanent display after a successful charity installation earlier this year.

The Hawes Yarnbombers knitting group used 15kg of wool and spent seven months making the figures, which included Wallace, Gromit, Wendolene, Shaun the sheep and even Preston the dog from the popular films.

Their display proved such a hit that with visitors to Hawes town centre in the summer and autumn that £15,000 was collected in donations for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the Wensleydale Creamery has confirmed that it will put the crocheted figures on permanent display in its visitor centre.

Hawes Yarnbombers latest creations, Wallace and Gromit.

Jane Barratt, one of the six women who make up the Hawes Yarnbombers, said: “Our Wallace and Gromit creations were a real labour of love. The characters are synonymous with the Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese, and we wanted to bring this to life in a way that could be celebrated by locals and visitors alike, all whilst raising some much-needed funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We’re absolutely delighted to see them all so happy in their new home and hope visitors can go on to enjoy them for years to come.”

The group had initially only intended to keep the installation in Hawes marketplace until the end of August, but extended its stay due to high demand.