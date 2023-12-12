Warren Powell: Family pay tribute to father, 39, killed in crash with tree on Yorkshire country road
Warren Powell, from Branton near Doncaster, died on December 9 when his Mercedes was involved in the collision on Great North Road near Bawtry.
It is thought Mr Powell was travelling from Bawtry Golf Club towards Mount Pleasant Hotel when his vehicle left the road at the junction.
His family said: "Warren was a dearly loved father, son, brother and uncle who we have lost in tragic circumstances.
"He was loved by all he met and by those who knew him, and he lit up any room. He will be sorely missed and leaves an immeasurable void in all our lives.
"We ask that our privacy is respected at this time while we grieve and mourn the loss of a beautiful soul."
Anyone with dashcam or doorbell camera footage should contact South Yorkshire Police at [email protected] quoting incident number 247 of 9 December.