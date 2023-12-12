The family of a 39-year-old dad killed when his car struck a tree on a country road have paid tribute to him.

Warren Powell, from Branton near Doncaster, died on December 9 when his Mercedes was involved in the collision on Great North Road near Bawtry.

It is thought Mr Powell was travelling from Bawtry Golf Club towards Mount Pleasant Hotel when his vehicle left the road at the junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family said: "Warren was a dearly loved father, son, brother and uncle who we have lost in tragic circumstances.

Warren Powell, 39

"He was loved by all he met and by those who knew him, and he lit up any room. He will be sorely missed and leaves an immeasurable void in all our lives.

"We ask that our privacy is respected at this time while we grieve and mourn the loss of a beautiful soul."