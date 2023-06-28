This is the wholesome moment a Yorkshire father convinced his daughter she was turning on the lights of the Eiffel Tower - using a light switch.

A video shows Esmae, who last name was withheld, standing in front of the iconic monument as she presses a light switch, turning on the lights of the Eiffel Tower. The special moment was organised by her dad Joel Redhead, 29, who took Esmae on a surprise trip to Paris for her eighth birthday.

Esmae was convinced she was going to Liverpool for the weekend but dad Joel had other plans and told her they were going to the Paris on the morning of the flight.

Joel, an office manager from Hull, said: "Our daughter turned eight years old and we decided to surprise her with a trip of a lifetime. We told her she was visiting Liverpool - which we did - but only to fly from Liverpool Airport to Paris the following day.

Watch the wholesome moment a Yorkshire father convinced his daughter she had turned on the lights at the Eiffel Tower

"When we woke her up in the hotel the morning of our trip at 5am and broke the news to her she was completely overjoyed but the excitement didn’t end there."

Joel had packed a light switch and planned to tell Esmae that she would be able to switch on the Eiffel Tower's sparkling lights using it.

Joel said: "She absolutely loved it. She said she felt magical and though now she knows that daddy set this up to give her a memory of a lifetime and how the lights really worked she finds it hilarious that we pranked the people around us who believed she turned them on."

Joel was inspired to make the video after seeing similar ideas on social media.

Joel said: "We use TikTok regularly and love making videos. Before going to Paris, I researched similar videos and found videos in front of the sparkling tower did well. I saw so many trends making it sparkle but couldn’t find any using a light switch which blew my mind but I thought it was a great idea."

The special moment will be cherished forever by both father and daughter. Unfortunately, Esmae's mother and sister were not able to join in on the fun.

Joel added: "We travelled alone as Esmae's mum is unwell and unable to travel outside of England at the moment and her little sister stayed with her auntie. Mainly because me and Esmae don’t get as much quality time now we’re a family of four so wanted to make it count.

