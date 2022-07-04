Watch as playful two-year-old Polar Bear brothers move to new 'bachelor pad' habitat at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yuma and Indie, who first arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in June 2021, have been moved from their family group into a 'bachelor pad' - the park's Project Polar 1.

The two and a half-year-old bears are at an age where they would start to live independently in the wild and they were becoming too big and boisterous for their mother Flocke so rangers began to plan the move to give her more space.

They were transported across the park to the main 10-acre Project Polar reserve in special transport crates in a meticulously planned operation.

Rangers had been training the youngsters to enter the crates, rewarding them with treats including cubes of lard, cod liver oil, and squirts of whipped cream, and the move was a success.

The other inhabitants of Project Polar 1 are four male Polar Bears: ten-year-old Luka, nine-year-old Nobby, five-year-old Sisu, and four-year-old Hamish.

Head of the Carnivores Kim Wilkins said: “The bears were cautious at first but were soon playing in their new space. It didn’t take them long to familiarise themselves with their new surroundings."

Scroll down to the see all the pictures from the big move.

1. Yuma and Indie Polar bear brothers Yuma and Indie have moved from their family group and are exploring their new home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park's Polar Project Photo Sales

2. Spot the bears Yuma and Indie arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in June 2021 from Marineland in the south of France with their mother Flocke and sister Tala and had been living together in a separate family reserve Photo Sales

3. Mama bear The juvenile bears were at an age where they would start to live independently in the wild and they were becoming too big and boisterous for their mother Flocke Photo Sales

4. Flocke Flocke will continue to look after the two bear's sister Tala Photo Sales