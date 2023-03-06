This video shows the moment Harry Gration’s son wowed the crowd at the Yorkshire Awards with his incredible baritone voice.

Harrison Gration, 19, who is a talented baritone singer at the Royal Academy of Music sang Stars from Les Miserables. The song is the first and last one he performed for his late father.

The young singer - tipped to be “as famous as his dad” - performed his latest rendition of the song at this year’s Yorkshire Awards, an event which his father was due to present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the Grations’ good friends and former ITV Calendar presenters Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood hosted the glittering awards ceremony in Leeds at the weekend. The pair were among the audience who gasped as Harrison started to sing.

Helen and Harrison Gration were at the Yorkshire Awards

Christine said: “The night started with a very moving tribute to our friend and BBC TV legend Harry Gration, who has hosted the awards for many years. It was an honour for Duncan and myself to be there as his wife Helen collected his Lifetime Achievement award posthumously for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Harrison sang the very first song he performed to his Dad, Stars from Les Mis.

“He also sang this for his Dad on Harry’s final public performance last April which you can listen to on You Tube and Spotify ‘There’s only one Harry Gration - his final performance.’”

Following Harrison’s performance on the night the audience applauded him with a standing ovation as Duncan asked: “Where did that voice come from?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood

The presenting duo said it was “bitter sweet” but a great honour stepping into Harry’s shoes.

Christine added: “It was also very emotional and wonderful to see Lindsey Burrow, wife of rugby league legend Rob, who has MND, receive the Woman of the Year Award and receive a standing ovation with a special message from Rob’s friend Kevin Sinfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wonderful to see my friend Paul Stead awarded the Richard Whiteley Award for helping show off Yorkshire to the world with the amazing programmes made by Daisybeck, the company he founded. He, like many of us, was inspired by Richard and grew up watching him at YTV, so he was incredibly moved to receive this honour.