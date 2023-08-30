All Sections
Watch incredible moment meteor flying through night sky is captured on Ring doorbell

This is the extraordinary moment a meteor blazes across the sky over Grimsby.
By Adam Dutton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:53 BST

Hayley Jensen, 35, captured the footage of the fireball on her doorbell camera on Sunday (Aug 27) morning. The meteor can be seen streaking across the sky at around 5am.

Hayley was leaving the house on her way to a car boot sale when she spotted a bright flashing light in the sky. When she checked the footage from her doorbell camera, she was shocked to see a fiery meteor hurtling over the rooftops.

The mother-of-one said: "It lasted about three seconds. At first I thought it was a firework but it was just a huge ball of light. It was orange and left a smoke trail behind it. I really couldn't believe it if I'm honest. We'd just left the house and were on our way to the car boot sale when we saw it.

A meteor captured on footage appearing in the sky above Grimsby at 4.59am on August 27th, 2023A meteor captured on footage appearing in the sky above Grimsby at 4.59am on August 27th, 2023
"When we got to the car boot sale I was really hyped up. I jumped out the car and said to other people 'Did you see it?' "No one else had seen it but when I got home in the afternoon I checked my CCTV. When I saw it on screen I was screaming 'Oh my god, I've actually got it on CCTV'."

Hayley posted the video on Facebook and asked others if they had witnessed the meteor.

She said: "No one else in Grimsby had seen it but someone in Middlesbrough said they'd seen it about a minute after me. I've seen shooting stars before because me and my daughter sometimes lie in the back garden and look for them. We've seen a few before but this was nothing like a shooting star.

"The video was absolutely amazing, but seeing it with my naked eye was even more amazing. I've seen people commenting to say it must have been big for it to come through on the video."

