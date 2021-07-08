Fans packed into the Claro Beagle in Harrogate to watch the semi-final clash against Denmark - but could have been forgiven for thinking it was about to go all wrong once again as Harry Kane missed the penalty.

However, the ball dropped kindly to the England captain who hammered home to send the bar into raptures.

The scene was one repeated across Yorkshire and beyond as the goal meant England would reach a major tournament final for the first time in 1966.

Englad fans watch in trepidation as Harry Kane steps up to take the penalty...

Gareth Southgate's men went behind for the first time in the tournament - thanks largely to a defence built on Yorkshire stone of Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker - but bounced back through an own goal and Kane's follow up.