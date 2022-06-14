Watch moment injured badger runs free back into the wild after RSPCA rehab

The animal was found collapsed and semi-conscious lying in Flamborough Road in Bempton and it was thought she was seriously injured.

A member of the public had wrapped the badger in a sheet and moved her off the road.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Mitchell took the badger to a local vets where she underwent x-rays and was treated with painkillers before Yorkshire-based wildlife rehabilitator Jean Thorpe took her back to Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation.

The badger was found at Bempton

Claire said: “When I arrived at the scene the badger was managing to put her head up, although she was very lethargic at the time and needed veterinary help. She had suffered an injury around her gums which appeared to be the result of her being clipped to the side of the face by a hard object.

“I placed her in my dog kennel in the back of my van and took her to the vets. Thankfully, the x-rays showed she had not suffered any broken bones.”

The badger was ready to be released after a couple of nights care with Jean Thorpe before she was taken back to where she was found to be released.

“She ran off happily and it was heartening to see her make such a good recovery helped by her stay with Jean,” added Claire.

“This badger appeared dead at first sight, but fortunately her injuries proved to be minor. Anyone finding a badger in similar circumstances should always seek to have the animal checked out

“They should try and make contact with a wildlife rehabilitator, like Jean, who can offer specialist help.”