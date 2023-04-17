This video shows a pair of paranormal investigators from Yorkshire venture underground to one of Yorkshire’s ‘most haunted’ places.

Lee, 36, and Lindzi Steer, 53, run Project Reveal - Ghosts of Britain, the most popular paranormal Facebook page and also run a Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham.

They took reporter Sophie Mei Lan to investigate Cannon Brewery in Sheffield.

It was 8.30pm and the sounds of music from Kelham Island’s now bustling nightlife echoed throughout the area cutting through the silent silhouette of the former Cannon Brewery, where Stones Bitter was once brewed.

Inside Cannon Brewery in Sheffield

The building closed in 1999 when I lived up the road in Pitsmoor.

At the time the area had fallen into disrepair other than Sheffield’s ski village and a few remaining manufacturers nearby, all of which have since closed.

But now I am back in the area I grew up in with my fiance alongside Lee and Lindzi who has invited us to join them for their Facebook Live investigation.

Inside the former Cannon Brewery

While much of the area has now become a trendy foodie destination with several craft ale pubs and microbreweries nodding to Sheffield’s brewing history, for many years it was a haunting reminder of the bustling industry which had once given Sheffield its steel city identity.

But despite Stones Bitter being the UK’s best-selling bitter in the 90s, this iconic building has fallen into dereliction.

Fortunately, Lee and Lindzi, both accomplished paranormal investigators with over 2.2 million followers, are well acquainted with the building which was approved to be demolished in 1995. Work on the demolition has never started.

We venture through the yard, climbing over rubbish, bricks and branches to enter the brewery which was originally called Neepsend Brewery before John Stones purchased it in 1868 renaming it Cannon Brewery.

The sounds of the pumping beats from the area’s nightlife dwindled out as we headed further inside the brewery and down the stairs. There’s the odd bit of junk, a lot of rubble and spray paint decorating some of the walls.

Whether it’s the breeze from the shafts or it’s something more eerie. Whatever it is, the atmosphere is chilling.

“It’s one of the spookiest places we’ve been to,” said Lindzi.

Both Lee and Lindzi talked us through the history of the place as well as the technology they use to record paranormal events. “We’ve been here before and there was a lot of activity,” said Lee as the pair began to set up their equipment.

Even before the cameras turned on, we were creeped out not knowing what some of the shadows were. And then suddenly we were joined by more people as Lindzi started to livestream the investigation.

The pair have rightly built up a loyal fan base as people engage online with their down-to-earth chatter and insightful investigations. We ended up communicating with a so-called spirit called Donald. I’d never been in a situation where I had to think of questions to ask a spirit.

I don’t know if it was because I was hyper aware of my surroundings that I felt spooked out or there was some paranormal activity taking place. The hour livestream seemed to fly by as we interacted with spirits and people online while attempting to navigate our way around the basement.