Watch moment Yorkshire rugby player feigns injury to surprise his partner with proposal

A Yorkshire rugby player shocked his girlfriend by feigning a leg injury during a match - only to get down on one knee and propose.

Chris Robinson, 30, choreographed a rugby tackle with his whole team in on the elaborate plan to catch his partner, Amanda Tuckwell, 43, unawares. Called over to the pitch, Amanda, newly trained in first aid, knew it was serious. But when she arrived Chris, a West Yorkshire rugby league player, instead got down on one knee and pulled out an engagement ring.

Amanda, a child support worker at a school, said: "I thought he'd broken his leg. I was very shocked. When they call you over, that doesn't usually happen unless someone is seriously injured. When he got up I thought he must have been in shock but then he got on one knee. I was very, very surprised."

The couple, from Halifax, had been together for five years when Chris started planning the proposal two months ago, waiting for a home game to make it that bit more special. He was playing for amateur side Greetland All Rounders at their Yorkshire Men's League match against Kirkburton Courgars when he stayed down on Mar 18, to the surprise of the opposition.

Chris, a primary school teacher from Halifax, said: "Amanda knew something was coming and I wanted to do it in a way she wouldn't expect. If I'd booked a trip somewhere she would have guessed what was going on. I was a bit nervous. I was worried about what the other team would say but we were winning comfortably so it wasn't a close game. I wouldn't have done it otherwise.”

Amanda agreed, adding: "I usually know what Chris is going to do before he does, so it had to be something different. I was very shocked."

The happy couple who met on the dating app Bumble a planning a low-key registrar wedding followed by a big party with friends and family, to help them save their pennies to buy their first house together.

