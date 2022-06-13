Watch the dramatic moment Yorkshire firefighter frees trapped peregrine falcon 200ft above streets of Leeds

The University of Leeds is facing calls to remove anti-pigeon netting from its landmark Parkinson Tower after firefighters were called in to rescue a trapped juvenile peregrine falcon.

By Alex Wood
Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:15 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:17 am

Dramatic footage showed a firefighter crawling out along a ledge on Saturday to untangle the bird, from almost 200ft above the ground, after attempts to cut it free by reaching out of a window with a pole failed.

The bird - which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 - was given the all-clear with just a minor scratch, Leeds Birder tweeted.

It was later filmed getting some "well earned shut eye". An image was also posted of a decayed bird corpse, which may have been a peregrine, next to where the other bird was trapped.

The bird became entangled in netting designed to keep pigeons off the building [Image credit: @LeedsBirder]

The post, which has racked up tens of thousands of views, called on the university to remove anti-pigeon nets and spikes, and also reverse a recent decision to put up "even more" netting.

One commentator said they were disgusted to see netting being up by a university that taught conservation among other environmental degrees.

Another tweeted: "At what point does putting up netting that traps schedule 1 protected birds become illegal trapping of protected birds?"

The University thanked those who took part in the rescue, adding in a Tweet: "We acknowledge concern around the use of anti-pigeon measures and will be considering the use of netting in particular."

