Watch the dramatic moment Yorkshire firefighter frees trapped peregrine falcon 200ft above streets of Leeds

Dramatic footage showed a firefighter crawling out along a ledge on Saturday to untangle the bird, from almost 200ft above the ground, after attempts to cut it free by reaching out of a window with a pole failed.
The bird - which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 - was given the all-clear with just a minor scratch, Leeds Birder tweeted.
It was later filmed getting some "well earned shut eye". An image was also posted of a decayed bird corpse, which may have been a peregrine, next to where the other bird was trapped.
Read More
The post, which has racked up tens of thousands of views, called on the university to remove anti-pigeon nets and spikes, and also reverse a recent decision to put up "even more" netting.
One commentator said they were disgusted to see netting being up by a university that taught conservation among other environmental degrees.
Another tweeted: "At what point does putting up netting that traps schedule 1 protected birds become illegal trapping of protected birds?"
The University thanked those who took part in the rescue, adding in a Tweet: "We acknowledge concern around the use of anti-pigeon measures and will be considering the use of netting in particular."