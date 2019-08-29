Watch the moment military helicopter took off from Yorkshire park

This is the incredible moment a military helicopter took off from a field in Headingley, Leeds.

The helicopter - believed to be a Chinook - took off at around 3pm today (August 29) from near the Hyde Park pub.

cc Steffeh Stead

The Chinook is an extremely capable and highly versatile support helicopter that can be operated from land or sea bases into a range of diverse environments.

The CH-47 is among the heaviest lifting Western helicopters.

It is believed to have been on military training.

Steffeh Stead captured the video as the copter took off today.

She said: "At 10 past 3, It just slowly landed on the Cinder Moor field then the people inside the helicopter looked out of the back entrance to it and it took off again, people were pulling over and running to the field to video it."