Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incredible GoPro footage shows how the team fall from their plane onto the ground. The team carry out their death-defying stunts all while painting patterns in the sky with smoke eminating from their backpacks.

They land on an area marked out as a football field inside the racetrack. However, the footage also gives you an incredible view of the packed stands and car parks at the festival, as well as an amazing view across York and further afield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team said: "All this week are are jumping into the Ebor Festival at York Races. It's a huge highlight in the calendar for us and we've love meeting you on the ground!"

The RAF Falcons drop in on the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse

Their skills were on show throughtou the festival this week, with the event running from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Ebor Festival concludes with the richest flat handicap in Europe, the Ebor, which has been held since 1843.