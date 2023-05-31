The residents of the ever-growing Waverley housing development in Rotherham are unhappy about its ‘lack of imagination’ and have told the developer to get on with the job.

Four residents from the estate decided to knock on doors and collect signatures to urge the developer to complete the project as they claimed Harworth Group, the company involved, had “failed” on Olive Lane.

Neil Adshead, one of the leaders of the campaign, said the company has chosen profit over the people.

He said: “A school has been built – but it’s too small. We just want the infrastructure – a GP surgery, a retail facility, a school big enough for the community.

Residents of the estate have collected signatures themselves and have been supported by a local councillor to press the developer for more action

“We’ve done this petition now, we’ve got over 500 signatures.

“We initiated it, the four of us got out and knocked on the doors to get signatures – but it’s not about the signatures.

“It’s about engaging with the community showing we’re all unhappy and angry.

“People were told it was going to be a new town… a new bus station, a community space. It’s just not good enough.

“I’ve been living there for five years. It’s flown by. All I’ve seen was more houses, more houses and even more houses. People are buying them but there’s no infrastructure.

“We just want to show them we’re angry. I hope it shows them that there is anger out there, there is concern.”

David Carter, of Rosewood Drive, Waverley, added sustainability was also an issue.

He said: “When I arrived here (Waverley AMP Technology Centre) today, I had to walk here from my house. I had to walk along Stephenson Way, Mitchell Way and Highfield Spring – a long way around.

“People work here but there is no dedicated walking or cycling lane from the estate. Why is that? Is it a lack of imagination, a lack of ambition? I don’t know.

“It makes us angry. It’s houses, houses, houses.”

Cllr Firas Miro (Rother Vale, Liberal Democrats) said he had tried to make a difference the last couple of years but his job was being “hindered”.

He said: “Harworth has certainly taken their time coming around doing this now and it’s a disgrace in my opinion.

“I think they (Harworth) should be able to communicate ‘this is where we are, this where we would like to be, this is the time where things should be in place – especially the GP surgery as it’s now become a bit of a focal point.”

A spokesperson for Harworth Group said: “Harworth has exciting plans to deliver the next phase of amenities at Waverley.

“Central to these will be Olive Lane, a new mixed-use heart of the community providing convenience retail, leisure and office space and importantly the medical centre.

“We are currently consulting with the local community on a revised design for the Olive Lane scheme whilst maintaining what is a very high-quality development. The new design is of a scale and character that is more appropriate for the area, helping to manage traffic and reflect its largely residential setting.

“We understand the desire of local people to see these facilities delivered quickly, but we also want to make sure that we get this right, and deliver an asset that has a lasting positive impact.

“The medical centre already benefits from a planning permission, with a contractor lined up, and we are working hard now with the NHS, council and medical practitioners to conclude the legal agreements.

“The plan is to start on site for the medical centre later this year with the expectation that the scheme will be completed by September 2024.

“Recently Harworth has worked with the council to address the exceptionally high demand for places at the council-run Waverley Junior Academy.

