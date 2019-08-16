Week Ahead: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump to meet while Leeds Festival and Peaky Blinders return

Chris Burn takes a look at what is likely to be making headlines over the next seven days.

JOHNSON’S TRUMP CARD

Foo Fighters are one of the headline acts at Leeds Festival this year. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson will head to his first G7 summit as Prime Minister at the weekend with hopes that the gathering of global leaders in Biarritz will strengthen his hand over Brexit.

It has been reported that US President Donald Trump wants to meet Mr Johnson before any other European leaders to “send a signal” at the conference in France about his intentions to strike a deal with the UK after Britain leaves the EU.

With Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker due to attend the event on behalf of the EU and promising to “defend the rules-based order and its organisations as the best approach for global governance”, it promises to be a tense affair.

Leaders are also expected to discuss pressing foreign and security issues, such as relations with Iran, Russia and North Korea.

Peaky Blinders will return to our screens this week. Photo: Lee McLean / SWNS

This is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Leeds today

TESTING TIMES

After A-level students last week, it is the turn of those who sat GCSEs this summer to get their results on Thursday.

Families and friends will be anxiously awaiting their results with them in what will be the biggest moment in many of their young lives.

It comes after the proportion of students achieving the top grades at A-level fell to its lowest level for more than a decade last week.

In 2018, GCSE pass rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland rose despite an overhaul to make the exams more demanding. More than two-thirds of pupils reached the required pass rates.

READY TO ROCK

For plenty of those who have got through the ordeal of exam season, their reward will be a trip to Leeds Festival for a weekend of music alongside tens of thousands of others.

Headliners at Braham Park this year include Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Post Malone, with the music getting under way on Friday.

Foo Fighters: ‘When Dave Grohl runs out on stage it’s an act but it’s not’

While Leeds Festival isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, there are plenty of other options for festival season over the August bank holiday season around the country.

Among the other events taking place in the coming days are Notting Hill Carnival and Chris Evans’ CarFest South charity family festival in Hampshire where acts include Boy George and Culture Club, The Human League and Rick Astley.

For something totally different, the By-line festival celebrating independent journalism will see anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller in conversation with human rights lawyer Helen Mountfield on Sunday.

DISASTER REMEMBERED

The 30th anniversary of the Marchioness disaster will be remembered in London on Monday with a procession from Southwark Cathedral before the Bishop of Southwark holds a short service near the scene of the accident which is due to be attended by survivors and victims’ relatives will also speak.

Pleasure boats and those belonging to the emergency services will gather on the Thames to remember the sinking of the Marchioness riverboat in 1989. A total of 51 people died when the craft was hit by the Bowbelle Thames dredger.

FEELING PEAKY

Gangster crime series Peaky Blinders will return to our screens on Sunday night. The hit show, following the fortunes of the Shelby family in interwar Birmingham, is moving from its previous home on BBC Two to a primetime slot on BBC One.

How Yorkshire-backed BBC hit Peaky Blinders acts as a 'calling card' for new drama in region

When the news was announced last year, writer Steven Knight said: “I am thrilled that our precious Peaky Blinders is moving to BBC One. Peaky is a show nurtured and grown by the audience who have found us through word of mouth. Hopefully this move will help us reach even more people.”

HEADINGLEY TEST

When the players walk out (weather gods permitting) onto the hallowed Emerald Headingley pitch on Thursday it will be a welcome, and long overdue, sight.

The historic Leeds venue has not staged a Test match between England and Australia since the corresponding week a decade ago, which makes the occasion all the more special.

And despite England’s disappointing start to the series and the rain-interrupted play at Lord’s - it’s all still to play for. Back in 2009, Australia romped to victory at Headingley, so England will be hoping for better fortune this time around.

EBOR RETURNS

The four-day Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor is likely to break new ground this year.

As well as Crystal Ocean and Enable, the world’s best two horses on official ratings, lining up on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, the meeting concludes on Saturday with the £1m Sky Bet Ebor.

It is the first time that the historic handicap has had a seven-figure prize fund and Middleham trainer Mark Johnson looks set to have a strong hand.

