INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Tuesday is International Women’s Day, a time to reflect upon the progress made towards a gender equal world, call for change and celebrate the courage and achievements of women all over the world.

This year’s campaign theme is #BreakTheBias, the focus being on creating a world that is free of stereotyping and discrimination and instead one that is diverse, inclusive and equitable and where difference is celebrated.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is due to speak at the party’s conference. Photo: Ian West/PA

Gender equality is one of the United Nation’s development goals. “[It] is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world,” it says.

Whilst progress is being made - more girls are going to school and more women are serving in positions of leadership and parliament, to give two examples, there are still many challenges, not least physical and sexual violence towards women and girls.

Among events taking place in the capital, The Royal Opera is presenting a series of pop-up performances, created by women composer and librettist teams, at London St Pancras station.

Closer to home, The Forgotten Women of Wakefield project is running a series of events in the city, after unveiling a blue plaque for a ‘forgotten’ female 19th century botanical artist.

Elsewhere, York International Women’s Week is being held to coincide with the day, featuring a programme of events, many focused around the theme of climate feminism.

FILM AWARDS

The 2022 EE British Academy of Film Awards will be held on Sunday, broadcast on the BBC and celebrating the best of film in the past year.

Science fiction film Dune has received the most nominations - 11, whilst Yorkshire writer and director Clio Barnard’s film Ali & Ava has been nominated for ‘Outstanding British Film’ with Adeel Akhtar nominated for ‘Leading Actor’.

Screen Yorkshire and industry partner Bradford Film Office supported the production.

CONFERENCES

The Liberal Democrats will hold their online Spring conference from March 11 to 13 this week.

There will be a speech from, and Q&A with leader, Sir Ed Davey as well as a talk from Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democract group on Sheffield Council, among others.

Topics to be discussed include action to improve air quality, supporting hospitality, retail and leisure in the face of Covid, and the UK and EU trading relationship.

Meanwhile, the Association of School and College Leaders annual conference will take place on March 11 and 12. The theme is ‘ambitious leadership’ and education leaders are to discuss next steps following the turmoil of the pandemic.

CRUFTS

Dog show Crufts makes a return this year after being cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 dogs will take part in a variety of competitions and displays over the course of the event, which is taking place at the NEC Birmingham from March 10 to 13.

Over 200 pedigree dog breeds are in contention for the Best in Show trophy, which will be awarded live on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

statistics

Among the releases expected from the Office for National Statistics this week is an early analysis of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit on UK business supply chains.

That’s due out Tuesday, and on Wednesday, annual figures for families and households are expected, showing trends in living arrangements.