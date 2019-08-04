Week Ahead: Here is what's likely to be making headlines over the next seven days

The Premier League returns after a big few days for the car industry and energy giants. Chris Burn takes a look at what will be in the headlines in the Week Ahead.

BLADES BACK IN THE BIG TIME

Energy bills are set to drop for millions of consumers, it is expected to be announced this week. Picture: PA.

With politicians on their summer holidays and the frenzy of policy announcements by Boris Johnson since he became Prime Minister expected to dwindle somewhat in the coming days, national attention may well be turning towards the return of the Premier League at the weekend - particularly in the red-and-white half of Sheffield.

Sheffield United are back in the top division for the first time since 2007 and Chris Wilder’s men will start their campaign with a trip away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The first match of the Premier League season will take place on Friday night as Liverpool take newly-promoted Norwich.

In the run-up to the games, expect a frenzy of multi-million pound transfer activity for our clubs in the Premier League and the Championship with the window to buy and sell players slamming shut - to use the popular phrase - on Thursday afternoon.

AUTOMOBILE ANXIETY

The latest monthly figures for new car registrations will be published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, who will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes for the industry in July compared to the most recent statistics for June.

UK new car registrations declined for a fourth consecutive month in June, with year-on-year demand falling by almost five per cent.

Sales of low emission cars in the UK also fell for the first time in more than two years, which SMMT blamed on confusing policies and the “premature” removal of subsidies.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said at the time: “If we are to see widespread uptake of these vehicles, which are an essential part of a smooth transition to zero emission transport, we need world-class, long-term incentives and substantial investment in infrastructure.”

PRICE CAP PROMISES

Energy regulator Ofgem will be announcing the latest default tariff price cap covering the six months over autumn and winter from the start of October in what is expected to be good news for consumers on such deals.

Industry experts are suggesting Ofgem could announce a cut of about £80, resulting in hundreds of tariffs from multiple suppliers having to be reduced.

The policy is part of attempts to reduce bills for millions of customers who have been overpaying for their supplies.

ABBEY ROAD REMEMBERED

On Thursday, Beatles fans will be walking across Abbey Road to mark the 50th anniversary of the Fab Four doing it for their famous album cover.

Beatles London tour guide Richard Porter is organising the walk and the group will be led across the crossing by Beatles lookalike band ‘Fab Gear’ as lovers of the band come together for the event.

SAILING AHEAD

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the delights of Whitby Regatta over the weekend, with a packed programme of events including yacht racing, rowing races and a spectacular firework display.

A spokesman for the event said: “Over 176 years of aquatic competition and entertainment, The Whitby Regatta is probably the oldest sea Regatta on the northeast coast and has drawn large crowds into Whitby over the years.”

The Royal Air Force Typhoon display team will also be wowing the crowds on Saturday and Sunday, while a classic car rally is also planned.

It will not be the only big event on the water in the coming days - on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to take part in the King’s Cup regatta at Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The royal couple will go head to head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight boat regatta race.