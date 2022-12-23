A woman who suffered serious injuries when she was hit by the rear door of a bin lorry has sadly died, police have confirmed.

The woman, aged 65, suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident which happened on December 13 on Main Street in Wentworth, near Rotherham. The 69-year-old man suffered head injuries which were not life threatening. South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the woman died from her injuries on Thursday (December 22).

A statement from the force said: "Officers from our Serious Collisions Unit are making a fresh appeal for information after a pedestrian involved in a collision in Rotherham earlier this month sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that the rear door of a waste transfer lorry which was travelling towards Wentworth Garden Centre opened while the vehicle was in motion and collided with two pedestrians.

Wentworth village, near Rotherham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While investigations have been ongoing, officers are making a fresh appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or saw the HGV prior to the incident to get in touch, as officers continue to work to establish the circumstances.”