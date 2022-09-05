Wentworth Woodhouse: Bridgerton-style ball comes to Yorkshire stately home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a social soiree planned at Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham, will bring the delights of the early 19th century to partygoers in 2022.

Horse drawn carriage rides and a traditional three course dinner are part of the celebrations on Saturday October 8.

All guests are encouraged to dress up in regency-style garb for the event, but can also wear black tie if they feel more comfortable, staff at the House have said.

A Regency Ball is set to take place at Wentworth Woodhouse

Demonstrations of authentic Regency dances will also take place.

Wentworth Woodhouse is an apt location, as it has been used as a filming location in several period dramas including Downton Abbey and The Crown.

Built in the 18th century and once home to the illustrious Fitzwilliam family – who built a mining empire on coal pits across their sprawling estate before spectacularly losing their fortune in a string of disasters – there has been speculation that Jane Austen based the home of her most famous hero, Pride and Prejudice’s Mr Darcy, on Wentworth Woodhouse.

But while the house has some similarities with the fictitious Pemberley, there is no evidence to suggest the author ever visited, with Chatsworth House in Derbyshire seen as the more likely candidate for inspiration.