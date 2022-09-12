The current cost of living crisis has not only taken a toll on the public who struggle with energy bills, petrol and general amenities, it has also had a negative impact on small local animal charities who are struggling financially.

These past three years have seen major events hit the UK with massive force; the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a rise in inflation have collectively contributed to the sharp increase in prices.

These challenging times have seen a number of owners giving up their pets to various charities and rescues across the country - this has been a particular problem here in Yorkshire.

Lady the Blenheim (left) and Harley (right). (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Dog Rescue)

Trustee and finance director at West Yorkshire Dog Rescue, Kathy Trout, admits that due to a significant drop of donations, the charity has suffered a huge financial strain.

“The trebling in numbers of requests to take in dogs, now up to 30 each week, has come from people who can no longer keep them,” she said.

“Going back to work as Covid lockdowns cease and inability to afford costs are two main reasons. We are now full.

“However, after the great demand for obtaining dogs during lockdowns, not surprisingly we find there are very few homes left. Instead of our usual 100 potential owner enquiries per week, there is a dramatic fall to about a dozen.

Harley, the black and white Cavalier, Lady the Blenheim, the red and white Cavalier and Ellie the Maltese Terrier who has fur missing due to neglect. (Pic credit: West Yorkshire Dog Rescue)

“Finding the right home from a fewer number of applicants is difficult. So dogs remain in our care for longer. We are turning away some people who are suffering significantly serious problems.