Experiences
Whether you fancy a brisk walk and cold picnic down your local canal route or you could even grab a cruise on the Sheffield - Tingley canal and the Leeds - Liverpool canal.
Or for a cheap cruise you could take a Leeds Water taxi for £2 from Leeds Dock to Granary Wharf where you could grab a coffee or nip into the Royal Armouries if you’re in search of a knight in shining armour.
Then back at Leeds Dock you grab a bite to eat or if you’re an active couple you can even do paddle boarding from Leeds Dock.
But if you’re more into the countryside than urban life, North Yorkshire Water Park is perfect for a day out near Scarborough.
Or you could try gorge walking at How Stean Gorge and camping locally in Nidderdale. If you like the outdoors but are not one for wading through water and camping out, you could opt to stay in a slightly more pricey pod with a hot tub, such as those on the High Farm Holiday Park. There you’ll also find fishing, a 9-hole golf course, great cycling tracks, a newly-opened coffee shop and stunning walks. Lovers can also explore the beautiful North Yorkshire Moors National Park for the day, and it’s near to Beverly too.
If you just want a peaceful few hours together you could even try forest bathing in Ilkley with Hawk and Heath.
Forest Bathing is a meditative way of enjoying the natural environment focusing on breathwork, gentle movement and appreciating the forest around you.
Or if you fancy a solo challenge, rather than waiting for Cupid, strike a Cupid pose for an hour at a special Aerial Yoga class such as The Sanctuary Health and Wellbeing, Wakefield or The Barn in Hull or Leeds Aerial Arts.
But if you’re more into traditional activities like a date night at the cinema, you could make it romantic by getting some Haribo pic n mix at The Reel Cinema in Wakefield and fish out all the gummy rings at The Ridings. And you could spice up any cinema night by going to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Food and Drink
If you fancy a wild adventure picking your own food you can try foraging with Taste the Wild in Staithes or Robin’s Hood Bay, North Yorkshire.
Or for a warmer intimate affair, there is a sustainable seafood and game restaurant on Micklegate in York. Fish and Forest is a small restaurant serving seasonal and
sustainable fish, game and forest foods taking inspiration from the sea, the forest and the Yorkshire countryside. Sustainability is at the heart of what they do which is reflected by them being featured in the Michelin guide.
But if you fancy something more quirky than quaint, you can munch on American Diner style food with entertaining service. Karen’s Diner is an immersive “absurdly fun” experience where guests are waited on by deliberately rude staff, and invited to “wind them up”.
“[It is] a place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care,” restaurant staff said.
For singletons
If you fancy staying at home alone or with a loved one, a range of supermarkets have ready made meals. These go beyond a sloppy microwaveable curry, Marks & Spencers has a three course extravaganza on offer as does Sansbury’s and Tesco or Aldi and Asda offer something a little cheaper, plus with the Asda meal deal you get a film for free too.
Or if you fancy a date but haven’t got one yet, you could have a bit of fun and go Speed Dating in style at Revolution Leeds or Lost & Found or try your luck at bumping into someone while learning salsa dance at Casino Latino.