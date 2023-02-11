From Kebabs by candlelight and heading out to a restaurant because of the bad service to going forest bathing or gorge walking, there are plenty of activities to do on Valentine’s Day rather than trying to get booked into a busy restaurant.Here are some of the weird and wonderful places you could take a loved one out on Valentine’s Day.

Experiences

Whether you fancy a brisk walk and cold picnic down your local canal route or you could even grab a cruise on the Sheffield - Tingley canal and the Leeds - Liverpool canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or for a cheap cruise you could take a Leeds Water taxi for £2 from Leeds Dock to Granary Wharf where you could grab a coffee or nip into the Royal Armouries if you’re in search of a knight in shining armour.

Kebabs by candlelight anyone?

Then back at Leeds Dock you grab a bite to eat or if you’re an active couple you can even do paddle boarding from Leeds Dock.

But if you’re more into the countryside than urban life, North Yorkshire Water Park is perfect for a day out near Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or you could try gorge walking at How Stean Gorge and camping locally in Nidderdale. If you like the outdoors but are not one for wading through water and camping out, you could opt to stay in a slightly more pricey pod with a hot tub, such as those on the High Farm Holiday Park. There you’ll also find fishing, a 9-hole golf course, great cycling tracks, a newly-opened coffee shop and stunning walks. Lovers can also explore the beautiful North Yorkshire Moors National Park for the day, and it’s near to Beverly too.

If you just want a peaceful few hours together you could even try forest bathing in Ilkley with Hawk and Heath.

Forest Bathing is a meditative way of enjoying the natural environment focusing on breathwork, gentle movement and appreciating the forest around you.

Or if you fancy a solo challenge, rather than waiting for Cupid, strike a Cupid pose for an hour at a special Aerial Yoga class such as The Sanctuary Health and Wellbeing, Wakefield or The Barn in Hull or Leeds Aerial Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you’re more into traditional activities like a date night at the cinema, you could make it romantic by getting some Haribo pic n mix at The Reel Cinema in Wakefield and fish out all the gummy rings at The Ridings. And you could spice up any cinema night by going to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Food and Drink

If you fancy a wild adventure picking your own food you can try foraging with Taste the Wild in Staithes or Robin’s Hood Bay, North Yorkshire.

Or for a warmer intimate affair, there is a sustainable seafood and game restaurant on Micklegate in York. Fish and Forest is a small restaurant serving seasonal and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

sustainable fish, game and forest foods taking inspiration from the sea, the forest and the Yorkshire countryside. Sustainability is at the heart of what they do which is reflected by them being featured in the Michelin guide.

But if you fancy something more quirky than quaint, you can munch on American Diner style food with entertaining service. Karen’s Diner is an immersive “absurdly fun” experience where guests are waited on by deliberately rude staff, and invited to “wind them up”.

“[It is] a place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care,” restaurant staff said.

For singletons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you fancy staying at home alone or with a loved one, a range of supermarkets have ready made meals. These go beyond a sloppy microwaveable curry, Marks & Spencers has a three course extravaganza on offer as does Sansbury’s and Tesco or Aldi and Asda offer something a little cheaper, plus with the Asda meal deal you get a film for free too.