Easter is a Christian holiday which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after he was crucified in Jerusalem and the traditions have changed over the years.

In modern times, Christians across the world celebrate Easter by indulging in chocolate Easter eggs, attending mass on Easter Sunday and reacquainting themselves with the treats given up during Lent.

Here is when Good Friday and Easter Sunday are this year and why the dates change every year.

The Lent and Easter Cross is raised at York Minster. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

When is Easter Sunday 2022?

This year, Lent began on Wednesday, March 2 (Ash Wednesday) and will end on Maundy Thursday, April 14.

While this is technically the end of Lent, some Christians believe that Lent is over either at Sundown on Holy Saturday (April 16) or during Easter Sunday.

This year Easter Sunday falls on April 17. The literal length of Lent is 46 days, however, some Christians exclude Sundays as they are known as days of rest and feast.

When is Good Friday 2022? Why do the dates change?

Good Friday falls on April 16 this year.

Easter dates vary each year and depend on the moon. The date of Easter generally falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon (also known as the paschal full moon) after the vernal equinox in late March.

This year, the vernal equinox, which is also referred to as the spring equinox, was on Sunday, March 20 at 3.33pm.

In 2022, the first full moon after Sunday, March 20, is Sunday, April 10, and so Easter will fall on Sunday, April 17.

Is Good Friday a bank holiday?

Easter includes two bank holidays: Good Friday and the Monday after Easter Sunday.