Whitby fire: Photos reveal damage to house as smoke seen blowing across town

Crews from both North Yorkshire and Cleveland fire services have been at the scene at a detached house on Resolution Way since around 5am.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Whitby, Lythe, Danby and Scarborough responded to reports of a house fire. All persons were confirmed out of the property and crews are currently using two main jets, two hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. This incident is ongoing and the cause is unconfirmed at this time."