Whitby Goth Weekend: First incredible pictures as thousands descend on seaside town

Thousands of people have descended on the seaside town for the twice yearly event.
Here, Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulmes captures the best of the action:
Whitby Goth Festival. Dominic Barron and his wife Cheryl from Ilkley pictured at the festival. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022
Dominic Barron and his wife Cheryl from Ilkley pictured at the festival
Whitby Goth Festival. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022
Whitby Goth Weekend returns to the Yorkshire coast bringing together a community of goths, Victorian vampires, punks, rockers and many more members of other subcultures.
Whitby Goth Festival. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022
Whitby Goth Weekend is a bi-annual alternative music festival dedicated to celebrating gothic culture
Whitby Goth Festival. Kai Pickard is pictured at the festival. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022
Every year it hosts two nights of live bands and three days across the weekend of alternative trade stalls at Whitby Leisure Centre and Whitby Brunswick Centre
