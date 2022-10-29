News you can trust since 1754
Whitby Goth Weekend: First incredible pictures as thousands descend on seaside town

These are the first incredible pictures from Whitby Goth Weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
35 minutes ago

Thousands of people have descended on the seaside town for the twice yearly event.

Here, Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulmes captures the best of the action:

1. Whitby Goth Festival. Dominic Barron and his wife Cheryl from Ilkley pictured at the festivalPicture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022

Dominic Barron and his wife Cheryl from Ilkley pictured at the festival

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Whitby Goth Festival. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022

Whitby Goth Weekend returns to the Yorkshire coast bringing together a community of goths, Victorian vampires, punks, rockers and many more members of other subcultures.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Whitby Goth Festival. . Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022

Whitby Goth Weekend is a bi-annual alternative music festival dedicated to celebrating gothic culture

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Whitby Goth Festival. Kai Pickard is pictured at the festival.. Picture by Simon Hulme 29th October 2022

Every year it hosts two nights of live bands and three days across the weekend of alternative trade stalls at Whitby Leisure Centre and Whitby Brunswick Centre

Photo: Simon Hulme

