From humble beginnings in the Elsinore pub in 1994, the event has gone on to become one of the biggest Goth events in the world, as well as one of the most popular events on Yorkshire’s calendar.

Thousands of people descend on the seaside town for the twice yearly event, many of them decked out in incredible dresses and costumes celebrating all things gothic.

The festival is a series of events which includes two nights of live music as well as fringe events. The Bizarre Bazaar Alternative Market, with over 100 indoor stalls, is a major attraction at the festival.

While some of the events are ticketed, many of the attractions from across the weekend are free to attend, and the festival markets itself as a family-friendly event, so children are also welcome.

The coastal town is taken over by fantastic outfits and unusual sights across the course of the weekend, with many people attending to catch a glimpse of the weird and wonderful costumes and outfits, and enjoy the atmosphere.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Marisa Cashill attended the opening day of the event. Take a look at her photos in our gallery, and head back to yorkshirepost.co.uk across the weekend to see even more pictures, video and reports on the event.

