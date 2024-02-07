Marjory Hart is sitting on her favourite bench, overlooking Whitby Harbour, eating fish and chips and commenting on the ships, the birds and the fresh air. It’s a chilly day, but the sun is valiantly pushing through the clouds. Marj, as she is known, doesn’t care about the weather; she has a big smile on her face. “This is my favourite place,” she says.

Not so unusual, perhaps - but it’s five years since Marj has done this, and most of the time, she doesn’t know what day it is or where she is, let alone be able to remember a familiar sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marj, who is a sprightly 90, has dementia, and very limited short-term memory.

Marjory Hart (centre) with Maddison Weatherill and Mayfield Care Home CEO Tobyn Dickinson.

She doesn’t know where her room is, can’t recall the way to the loo and doesn’t even remember her husband.

The only thing she knows, say carers at The Mayfield Care Home where she now lives, is that Whitby is the best place in the world, and she has children who love her.

Her long-term recall, however, is generally excellent - put on an old Nat King Cole song, and she knows all the words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which is why, when The Mayfield cooked up the scheme to take Marj back to her favourite bench, it brings back such memories.

Marjory Hart at Whitby Harbour with Maddison Weatherill. Picture: Scott Wicking.

On a trip around town, Marj remembered her old house, the ships in the harbour, the harbour bridge, the fish and chip shop on the corner and the birds playing on the harbour wall.

All is familiar, and delightful. Marj moved into The Mayfield last April, but has lived in Whitby for many years, bar a short stint in Witney, Oxfordshire, where she originally lived after her dementia diagnosis to be near her children.

Whitby, she says, is her home. “I’m Yorkshire through and through,” she says with a grin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cut my head off and I’d have ‘Yorkshire’ written inside me.”

Marjory Hart enjoys fish and chips in Whitby with staff from The Mayfield Care Home. Picture: Scott Wicking.

Marj was born in Aberdeen, the daughter of Ethel Paul and John Campbell.

The family left Aberdeen when Marj was just a few months old and moved to Foundry Avenue in Leeds, where, in 1957, she met her husband Peter, who was in the RAF.

The pair spent the majority of their married life travelling the world, living in Germany, Singapore, Wales and multiple locations across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Peter retired in 1983, the couple bought a home in Caterton, Oxfordshire, but Marj still hankered for the north. Eventually, Peter agreed to move to Yorkshire - although wanted the country, not the coast.

Eventually, Marj got her way, and the couple moved to Church Street in Whitby.

From there, Marj would walk every day to Mister Chips to buy fish, chips and a cup of tea, which she would take to a bench overlooking the harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five or six years ago, however, Marj started to develop signs of dementia: losing money; putting the kettle in her bedroom.

Now, her life revolves largely around The Mayfield, where she is able to live a relatively independent life within its safety, taking part in Tai Chi and armchair exercises; singing along to Nat King Cole in the afternoons.

The trip into Whitby, however - the idea of Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of The Mayfield - seemed to unlock something in Marj.

This is not uncommon: reminiscence is a powerful tool when it comes to improving the life of someone with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Triggering or prompting happy memories from a person’s life can help their overall mood and wellbeing, as well as strengthen their sense of identity,” says Angelo Makri, senior knowledge officer at the Alzheimer’s Society.

Since 1990, its supporters' donations have allowed the charity to invest more than £80m into dementia research.

That includes funding more than 400 research projects, which it says have made a real impact to both the dementia research field and people affected by syndrome.

At least 70 per cent of all people living in care homes have dementia, according to Alzheimer’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research also shows, though, that events and facts that are most frequently retrieved and used over a lifetime - like a daily trip to the fish and chip shop, for example - are better recalled by those with Alzheimer’s in later life.

“We told her before where she was going and then she kept saying ‘we’re going to my favourite place’”, says Tobyn.

“When we took her down, her face lit up as soon as she got out of the taxi. She knew exactly where she was.”

As well as the bench, Marj was taken to her old home, and met some of her former neighbours, who reminded her how they had helped her - especially when it came to fixing her TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit jogged all sorts of memories, from the views from front and back, to the old salt bin used to grit paths in the winter.

Marj recalled Whitby’s Regatta - her favourite time of year - her favourite local shops (she knew all the shopkeepers) and the best pubs, including the Endeavour which was right next door to her house.

“I used to love watching all the parades,” she recalls, “and the rowing races and Red Arrows.”

The day is likely to have long and positive repercussions for Marj. As Makri explains, “even after the memory of a happy experience is forgotten, the emotional response can still be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So re-experiencing a pleasant event and feeling the positive emotions associated with it may help the person’s mood for some time.”

Certainly, back on her bench, the benefits of the trip are clear.