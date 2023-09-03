All Sections
Whitby Pirate Festival: Best pictures from Saturday at the popular festival including parrots and skeletons

Many gathered for the Whitby Pirate Festival on Saturday.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 13:36 BST

The event included live music, with many dressed in costume with props.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme went down to capture the best of the action:

Nichola Lord and Chris Metcalfe pictured at the Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

1. Nichola Lord and Chris Metcalfe pictured at the Pirate Festival at Whitby

Nichola Lord and Chris Metcalfe pictured at the Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

2. Pirate Festival at Whitby

Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

3. Pirate Festival at Whitby

Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

Tina Outram and Tony Dickinson from Pirates and Parrots, Hull, is pictured with their Parrots at the Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023

4. Tina Outram and Tony Dickinson from Pirates and Parrots, Hull

Tina Outram and Tony Dickinson from Pirates and Parrots, Hull, is pictured with their Parrots at the Pirate Festival at Whitby. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 2nd September 2023 Photo: Simon Hulme

