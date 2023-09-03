Whitby Pirate Festival: Best pictures from Saturday at the popular festival including parrots and skeletons

Many gathered for the Whitby Pirate Festival on Saturday.
The event included live music, with many dressed in costume with props.
The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme went down to capture the best of the action:
1. Nichola Lord and Chris Metcalfe pictured at the Pirate Festival at Whitby
2. Pirate Festival at Whitby
3. Pirate Festival at Whitby
4. Tina Outram and Tony Dickinson from Pirates and Parrots, Hull
