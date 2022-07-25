Thousands of fantastically dressed attendees descended to Whitby Pavilion on Saturday July 24 and 25 for the bi-annual event.
Whitby Steampunk Weekend, which began in 2017, is one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK.
Yorkshire Post photographer, Simon Hulme, headed down to take these fantastic photographs.
Whitby Steampunk Weekend returned to the seaside town so celebrate all things steampunk.
There was an array of fantastic costumes including these get-ups by Freckles Lamour and Monsieur Lamour.
Isabella Hayton with her brother Matthew, aged 5, pictured with the Abbey in the background.