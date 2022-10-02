Whitby Supercar Saturday: All the best photos of Lamborghinis, Porsches, McLarens, Ferraris and Aston Martins at harbourside rally
Whitby hosted its first ever Supercar Saturday event this weekend – and visitors packed the streets to see Lamborghinis, Porsches, Aston Martins, Ferraris and McLarens parade.
Eighty vehicles took part in total from all eras, with 40 of them supercars that formed a parade near the harbour. JPC Specialist Motorsports organised the meet with Scarborough Council and SC:UK, the supercar owners’ club. Classic and prestige models were also on show.
Photos by Richard Ponter.
