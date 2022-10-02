News you can trust since 1754
Whitby Supercar Saturday: All the best photos of Lamborghinis, Porsches, McLarens, Ferraris and Aston Martins at harbourside rally

Whitby hosted its first ever Supercar Saturday event this weekend – and visitors packed the streets to see Lamborghinis, Porsches, Aston Martins, Ferraris and McLarens parade.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:46 am

Eighty vehicles took part in total from all eras, with 40 of them supercars that formed a parade near the harbour. JPC Specialist Motorsports organised the meet with Scarborough Council and SC:UK, the supercar owners’ club. Classic and prestige models were also on show.

Photos by Richard Ponter.

1. Super Car Show in Whitby...on parade

A Lamborghini

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Super Car Show in Whitby..Taking in the view

Whitby Abbey is the backdrop to the meet

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Super Car Show in Whitby...Ready for a drive.

An owner taking part in the supercar parade

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Super Car Show in Whitby...Capturing the moment..

The event drew hundreds of admirers

Photo: Richard Ponter

