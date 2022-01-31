Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary forced to cull rescue birds after avian flu outbreak traced to abandoned cockerels

Alex Farmer, who runs the rescue at Broomfields Farm in Stainsacre, had been taking stringent biosecurity measures since the H5N1 virus was confirmed to be circulating in the UK in the autumn.

Some sanctuaries had stopped admitting birds completely but she decided to take in a group of cockerels found abandoned who died soon after arrival.

The situation has led to members of staff and volunteers at the sanctuary receiving abuse from people angry at the birds' deaths.

In a statement, she said: "We are heartbroken to confirm that avian influenza has been found at the sanctuary. Bird flu is highly contagious and easily spread. Many rescues, vets and sanctuaries stop admitting birds altogether during an outbreak because it’s so hard to contain. We had followed all guidance and rules to allow us to continue our work as we are the only rescue of its kind in this area. The precautions we had in place included foot baths at all entrances, isolation units to quarantine birds on arrival and not accepting birds from known hotspots or high risk areas as well as limited access to the isolation unit, avian flu precautions documentation and guidance for all volunteers to follow and use of PPE.

"We recently accepted a group of dumped cockerels, for which we had no history on these abandoned animals. Unfortunately it seems someone else’s negligence has cost us dearly. Those birds died within our isolation unit shortly after arrival. We had to report those deaths and send their bodies for testing. Within 24 hours, it was confirmed they had avian influenza and now the rest of the birds within our isolation unit have been euthanised by APHA.

"Please ensure you follow all guidance and regulations. The person who dumped those chickens may not have known they carried the flu but the direct effect of that is all of our birds may need to be culled. If they had acted responsibly we would not be in this situation. As it currently stands APHA have no way of tracing where those birds came from nor what other innocent animals and pets may be at risk.

"Please ensure you keep your birds indoors and safe and increase your own biosecurity. We will update as and when we learn more about what is happening at Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary. Please be assured the other animals are being well cared for.

"We hope you appreciate this is a very distressing and upsetting time for us and we ask that you respect why we can't answer any rescue calls at present or accept any new rescues. Please contact your local vets or other wildlife rescue centres if you have a wildlife casualty that needs help."

Charity trustee Sam Taylor added: "Thank you for all the love and support you’ve sent our way after this week's news. Unfortunately though there are a minority that are using this opportunity to send abuse and hurtful messages directly to our staff.

"As trustees of the sanctuary I can assure you we have all worked tirelessly all week to save the animals on site. What you’ve seen or heard via rumours and social media is just the tip of the iceberg compared to the hours and work we’ve put in. It’s rude for you to assume you know more about the situation and the hours of work we’ve put into preventing this. Why would we spend valuable time updating everyone on the minutiae of the work we’ve been doing? Time much better spent working to save the animals directly.

"Stop sending hate to our staff. I hope none of you so-called experts ever experience the situation we have found ourselves in this week, and remember all the help and support we give to all of you every time you ask it of us.

"The trauma and stress of this week is not yet over and piling on top of that helps no one.

"Again, thank you to those who have sent messages of support. Please don’t contact our staff directly for any reason, we have volunteers managing our page's messages and trustees are happy to answer any questions through that means. Our staff have other priorities right now."