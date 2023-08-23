Whitby’s best Sweet Shops: The Chocolate Box, Whitby Fudge Bar and The Orange Frog

You can’t beat a trip to the seaside with the soothing salty air, the smell of fish and chips and something sweet in your mouth from rock to fudge and some good old ye fashioned boiled sweets.

Whitby may be the home of Dracula, Captain Cook and stunning fossil clad beaches but it’s also home to sweet shops galore containing old fashioned treats housed in glass jars to TikTok trending gummies.

The Chocolate Box

On a steep hill climb in Whitby town centre there’s an old fashioned sweet shop cushioned on the corner of Gold Lion Bank called The Chocolate Box which is housed in a Grade 11 listed building.

The Chocolate Box

There you can find locally sourced hand crafted belgian chocolates, boiled sweets as well as more modern gummies and millions.

“The new ones are much sweeter than the older boiled sweets but the youngsters like the gummies whereas the older generation opt for the traditional boiled sweets, it’s a generational thing.” said 72-year-old Derek Robinson who works behind the counter.

While Derek has worked here for years, he can’t taste the sweets often as he’s type 11 diabetic.

But he said his favourites would be the old fashioned ones.

Whitby Fudge Box

“I like liquorice. I'm an ex-sailor so I like the rum truffle,” said Derek.

Many elderly customers enjoy Pear drops, Sherbert Lemons and Yorkshire Mints.

He added: “The younger generation go for the Haribo type.”

The Orange Frog Confectionery Company

The Chocolate Box

Within a stone’s throw of The Chocolate Box is another sweet shop called The Orange Frog confectionery company which is in stark contrast to the old fashioned one, as it sells American candy and other tiktok trending products such as Jolly Ranchers, ‘Papa’s pickle’ and Twinkies.

Owner Steven Welford said: “We’ve been going for nine years now and the popularity of the sweets depends on what’s trending on youtube and tiktok.”

As a result, Steven’s business is also booming online as he keeps up with the most popular products.

Whitby Fudge Bar

Over on the seafront there’s Whitby Fudge Bar on Pier Rd nestled between rock shops and takeaways.

Mandy Wilson who works there said she used to love trying all the homemade fudge when she first started there but now she is surrounded by it and she's not fussed about eating it.

“There’s been a few owners but the current man has had it for 22 years. It’s still really popular but it is quieter than normal with the recession.”

There’s also Sandgate, Hunters and Whitby Lolly Shop who all sell traditional sweets as well as all the rock shops such as Jane’s rock shop and the Candy Rock King.

That’s not forgetting Justin’s Toffee Shop on Church street.