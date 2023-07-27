All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Whitby's Tomorrow's Ghosts festival cancels spring gatherings amid rising costs

Organisers of Whitby’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts festival have announced that its spring event is going to be cancelled due to escalating costs.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

Commenting on the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Facebook page, Ghostwriter Consultancy said: “We have been looking to the future and how we continue TGF in Whitby.

"We have had to take a long hard look at what works and what doesn’t for us as well as you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We this in mind, we have decided that we will continue to produce the Hallowe’en Gathering but there will be no more TGF Spring Gatherings.

Most Popular
Capturing the moment with a selfie at Tomorrows Ghosts Festival in Whitby. picture: Richard PonterCapturing the moment with a selfie at Tomorrows Ghosts Festival in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter
Capturing the moment with a selfie at Tomorrows Ghosts Festival in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

“The increase in the costs of living and in particular touring has further inflated the prices of artist fees, show production and staffing costs resulting in increased costs of delivery for our gatherings by over 20% since the pandemic.

"This is not only being felt by us but with accommodation prices soaring, travel costs increasing and even our own ticket prices going up to try and offset spirally costs, you, our faithful fans are feeling it too.

“We don’t wish to compromise the quality of TGF and want to continue to bring you the highest quality gathering we can and so we are delighted to commit to focusing our efforts on producing an annual event that we are proud to work on and importantly, you love coming to.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival, which is staged at Whitby Pavilion, will be back in October with the Hallowe’en Gathering and in 2024 on Friday November 1 to Sunday November 3.

Laura Holden at Whitby Pavilion for a Tomorrow's Ghosts festival. picture: Richard PonterLaura Holden at Whitby Pavilion for a Tomorrow's Ghosts festival. picture: Richard Ponter
Laura Holden at Whitby Pavilion for a Tomorrow's Ghosts festival. picture: Richard Ponter

Whitby Goth Weekend has also stressed that the TGF events are not associated with its own festival, which has been running in Whitby since 1994.

Look out for an interview with WGW about its future plans coming soon.

Related topics:WhitbyOrganisersWhitby Pavilion