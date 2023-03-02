Whiteheads of Hornsea 'honoured' to be crowned best fish and chippie in the UK

An East Coast fish and chippie has been crowned number one takeaway in the UK.

Congratulations have been pouring in since Whiteheads of Hornsea netted the top prize in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The takeaway on The Greenway in the town has been run by Geoff Whitehead and his family since 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It serves cod and haddock fished by Icelandic Thorfish vessels and "delicious" gluten free meals.

Whiteheads has been crowned as the best in the UK

Mr Whitehead said they were "honoured, proud and so delighted" to have won the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those sending their congratulations was a customer who said they came all the way from Gibralter for the fish and chips.

A regular added: "Well deserved. Confirms what we've all known for years".

Reviewers on TripAdvisor have also raved about the takeaway, which one commentator declared the "best on the planet".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete C said: "I love a traditional fish supper but the experience here was of a different order to the regular fare I experience elsewhere such as Whitby and the NE Coast."