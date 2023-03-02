Whiteheads of Hornsea 'honoured' to be crowned best fish and chippie in the UK

Congratulations have been pouring in since Whiteheads of Hornsea netted the top prize in the National Fish and Chip Awards.
The takeaway on The Greenway in the town has been run by Geoff Whitehead and his family since 1997.
It serves cod and haddock fished by Icelandic Thorfish vessels and "delicious" gluten free meals.
Mr Whitehead said they were "honoured, proud and so delighted" to have won the award.
Among those sending their congratulations was a customer who said they came all the way from Gibralter for the fish and chips.
A regular added: "Well deserved. Confirms what we've all known for years".
Reviewers on TripAdvisor have also raved about the takeaway, which one commentator declared the "best on the planet".
Pete C said: "I love a traditional fish supper but the experience here was of a different order to the regular fare I experience elsewhere such as Whitby and the NE Coast."
Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart said: “Fish and chips is a British institution and Whiteheads is very much not just a Hornsea institution, not just an East Riding institution but now a very British institution. Congratulations to Geoff and his team on their brilliant achievement!”