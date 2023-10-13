A 16-year-old known only as Tilly reflects on the serious sexual assault she was subjected to two years ago. “Who I was then and who I am now are two completely different people,” she writes.

Her words feature in a new video animation released with North Yorkshire Police in a bid to inspire confidence and build trust with others who may have been through a similar, harrowing experience.

Earlier this year, Tilly contacted the force to ask if a poem she had written about her experience could be used to help other victims and survivors.

At the age of 14, she had been subjected to a serious sexual assault by an adult she looked up to and trusted. She bravely told someone about what had happened and they made a report to police.

After a detailed investigation by the force, the person responsible for Tilly’s ordeal was put behind bars, whilst the teenager was referred to support agencies who are helping her to move on with her life.

As part of her recovery journey, Tilly wrote a poem about her experience. She now wants to use her story to empower others who have experienced something horrific, to come forward, speak to the police and get some help.

She has been working with North Yorkshire Police to turn her experience into a moving animation, named Tilly’s Story. As well as being shared across the force’s social media channels, it will be used by safeguarding partners and in educational content in local secondary schools.

“I initially wrote the poem for myself, as a way of moving forward and putting this awful experience behind me,” Tilly says. “But then I thought, if my poem can help me, perhaps it could help others. So, I contacted North Yorkshire Police to see if they could help. I really hope sharing my story helps others. Even if it makes just the smallest difference to someone, I’ll be happy.”

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset, force lead for safeguarding says sharing the story was “an incredibly brave thing for a young person, who has gone through such a horrific experience, to do”.

“Everyone at North Yorkshire Police is in awe of Tilly’s bravery, her selflessness, and her determination to turn this negative experience into something positive which will help others.

“Hopefully we have done her poem justice and that anyone who has experienced something similar to Tilly, who sees her story, feels reassured and confident that if they do report it to police, we will listen to them.

“We take all reports of sexual assault incredibly seriously. We recognise the courage it takes to pick up the phone and make that call. To those who do, I can assure you that we will take positive action to bring about justice and do everything we can to safeguard and support you.”