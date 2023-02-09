Dario Coates, from Hebden Bridge, will be appearing as a recurring character on the next season of Netflix psychological thriller You.

You returns for its fourth season this year and this time will be split into two parts, with the first part to be premiered on February 9, 2023, and the second part will be released on Netflix on March 9, 2023. Penn Badgley will reprise his role as Joe Goldberg along with season three regular Tati Gabrielle, who will return to her role as Marienne Bellamy.

The psychological thriller series is centred around antagonist Joe Goldberg, who also narrates the series. The show is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes; You, Hidden Bodies, You Love Me and For You and You Only.

Other cast members include main characters Adam (portrayed by Lukas Gage), Kate (portrayed by Charlotte Ritchie), Lady Phoebe (portrayed by Tilly Keeper), Nadia (portrayed by Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Rhys (portrayed by Ed Speleers). Recurring characters include Sophie (portrayed by Niccy Lin), Simon (portrayed by Aidan Cheng), Malcolm (portrayed by Stephen Hagan), Roald (portrayed by Ben Wiggins), Gemma (portrayed by Eve Austin), Blessing (portrayed by Ozioma Whenu), Connie (portrayed by Dario Coates), Vic (portrayed by Sean Pertwee), Edward (portrayed by Brad Alexander), Dawn (portrayed by Alison Pargeter) and Elliot (portrayed by Adam James).

Dario Coates as Connie You season four. (Pic credit: Netflix)

Who is Dario Coates?

The 31-year-old actor is from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire.

He is best known for his role as Alex Neeson on ITV soap Coronation Street, which he portrayed from 2007 to 2008.

He attended Calder High School and Calderale Theatre School, where he acted in its production of the Philip Pullman novels His Dark Materials, which he received acclaim for in The Halifax Courier.

In 2016 he appeared in the BBC series The Coroner episode 2.4 ‘The Beast of Lighthaven’ as Ben Fairhead.

Other credits include Tell Me Everything (Pineapples), Rules of the Game (DS Peter Alan), The Girlfriend Experience (Data Tagger), Boys on Film 20: Heaven Can Wait, Damned (Nick), Endeavour (Lee ‘Stix’ Noble) and Doctors (Leo Kellam).

